Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $467,000 Investment in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.49. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.20%.G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.