Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $467,000 Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.2%

RYAN stock opened at $59.1670 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $855.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

