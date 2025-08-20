Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 75,379.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,131 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $147,695,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 346.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 912,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,368,000 after buying an additional 708,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,656,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,664,000 after buying an additional 479,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17,136.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after buying an additional 362,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $86.5650 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

