Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Seaboard Corporation $SEB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Seaboard by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,544.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,098.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,770.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.19. Seaboard Corporation has a 1 year low of $2,365.00 and a 1 year high of $3,591.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 28.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Seaboard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

