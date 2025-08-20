Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,057 Nelnet, Inc. $NNI

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 796.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 292.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Performance

Shares of NNI stock opened at $126.8730 on Wednesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 29.42, a quick ratio of 29.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.21.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $3.14. Nelnet had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $540.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNI

Nelnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.