Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,741 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

HOPE opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

