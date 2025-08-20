Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,819 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,494.24. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,401 shares of company stock valued at $292,648. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND stock opened at $154.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%.The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

