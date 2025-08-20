Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 231,338 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231,338 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SO stock opened at $94.1710 on Wednesday. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.