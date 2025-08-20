Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 28,917 Shares of Elme Communities $ELME

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,917 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 817.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 12.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 6,041.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.8%

ELME stock opened at $16.8770 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -480.00%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

