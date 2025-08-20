Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,388 Shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. $HY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Hyster-Yale worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Hyster-Yale to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyster-Yale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE HY opened at $37.2610 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $660.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.90 million. Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio is 116.13%.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

