Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $479,000 Position in American States Water Company $AWR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $5,234,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American States Water by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $68,898.57. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,350.27. This trade represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $74.9550 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. American States Water Company has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.64 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.77%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

