Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc. $DLTH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,446 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duluth by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Duluth by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duluth by 47.0% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 843,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth Price Performance

DLTH stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.31. Duluth Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.54 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. Duluth has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Duluth in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

View Our Latest Report on DLTH

Duluth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.