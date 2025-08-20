Contrasting Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) and Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and Bausch + Lomb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 1 3.00 Bausch + Lomb 1 7 3 0 2.18

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,794.59%. Bausch + Lomb has a consensus target price of $15.5556, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Bausch + Lomb.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $3.91 million 2.86 -$37.64 million ($1.15) -0.25 Bausch + Lomb $4.79 billion 1.08 -$317.00 million ($0.78) -18.78

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Bausch + Lomb”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Co-Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch + Lomb. Bausch + Lomb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bausch + Lomb shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bausch + Lomb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch + Lomb has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Bausch + Lomb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -3,588.33% -69.49% -60.49% Bausch + Lomb -5.58% 2.33% 1.12%

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Bausch + Lomb on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief. Its Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and technologies for the treatment of cataracts, corneal, vitreous, and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices for cataract surgery. The company sells its products and services through direct sales forces and independent distributors. Bausch + Lomb Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

