Contrasting Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) and Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF)

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) and Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Construction Partners and Grafton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Construction Partners 0 1 1 2 3.25 Grafton Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Construction Partners presently has a consensus target price of $112.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Construction Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Construction Partners is more favorable than Grafton Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

94.8% of Construction Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Grafton Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Construction Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Construction Partners has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Grafton Group has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Construction Partners and Grafton Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Construction Partners $2.45 billion 2.55 $68.93 million $1.37 81.36 Grafton Group $2.92 billion 0.74 $155.92 million N/A N/A

Grafton Group has higher revenue and earnings than Construction Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Construction Partners and Grafton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Construction Partners 3.04% 12.24% 3.81% Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Construction Partners beats Grafton Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. It also engages in manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; and paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement. In addition, the company is involved in site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stones that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands. The company’s Retailing segment retails home and garden products through stores, including DIY products, paints, lighting products, homestyle products, housewares, bathroom products, and kitchens, as well as gardening and Christmas products under the Woodie’s brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures dry mortars and wooden staircases; and drainage, ducting and roofline systems under the CPI Mortar, StairBox, and MFP brand names. Grafton Group plc was founded in 1902 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

