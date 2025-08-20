Contrasting FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) and Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Advanced Medical Isotope”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $1.72 billion N/A $585.00 million $0.78 22.51 Advanced Medical Isotope $30,000.00 1,196.97 -$2.91 million N/A N/A

Profitability

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Medical Isotope.

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Advanced Medical Isotope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital 13.24% 6.24% 2.75% Advanced Medical Isotope -6,401.92% N/A -139.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FS KKR Capital and Advanced Medical Isotope, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 0 0 1.71 Advanced Medical Isotope 0 0 0 0 0.00

FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.9167, suggesting a potential upside of 7.76%. Given FS KKR Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than Advanced Medical Isotope.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Advanced Medical Isotope shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FS KKR Capital has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Medical Isotope has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Advanced Medical Isotope on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It focus on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to private upper middle market companies with annual EBITDA of $50 million to $100 million at the time of investment. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

About Advanced Medical Isotope

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.