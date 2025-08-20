CorVel Corp. $CRVL Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $28,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CorVel by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Stock Performance

CRVL stock opened at $89.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. CorVel Corp. has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $128.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

In other CorVel news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $116,959.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,582.32. The trade was a 33.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $429,176.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,261.84. The trade was a 25.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,023 over the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.