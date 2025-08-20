Cytek Biosciences, Inc. $CTKB Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 799.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 9,698.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William D. Mccombe acquired 35,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $154,973.88. This represents a 168.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTKB. TD Cowen cut Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

CTKB opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.97 million, a P/E ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

