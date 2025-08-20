Deluxe Corporation $DLX Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1,067.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Deluxe Price Performance

NYSE DLX opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Deluxe Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $858.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

