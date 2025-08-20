Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in City Holding Company $CHCO

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in City were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of City by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of City by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 781.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City stock opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average of $119.25. City Holding Company has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $137.28.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.03%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at $922,269.22. This trade represents a 26.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,949.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 305 shares of company stock valued at $38,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHCO. Wall Street Zen lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Hovde Group upped their target price on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

