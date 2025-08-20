Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.52 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 116.5% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 165.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR opened at $243.5190 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.26 and a 200-day moving average of $240.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.09.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

