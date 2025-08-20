Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.62 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 139.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3,142.9% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in H&R Block by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 25.0% in the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in H&R Block by 46.7% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $51.2240 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.24.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 33.56%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

