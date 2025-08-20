Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. $ZEUS

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 690.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,912 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 100,650 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 909.2% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $43.60.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $496.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Olympic Steel from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

