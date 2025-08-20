Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,142,014 Shares of Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,142,014 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 572.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 71,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,198 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Wall Street Zen raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $96,217.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,407.60. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $39,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 439,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,896. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,866 shares of company stock valued at $553,083. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.37. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

