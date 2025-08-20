Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,626 Shares of MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 12,329.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $181.69 on Wednesday. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $220.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $900.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.20 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 2.21%.MYR Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on MYR Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

