Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,902 Shares of Gogo Inc. $GOGO

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gogo were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 485,145 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Gogo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogo by 70.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Gogo had a return on equity of 88.04% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.50 target price on Gogo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOGO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $93,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,174,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,919,302. This represents a 67.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Begler sold 107,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,607,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,810. The trade was a 88.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.