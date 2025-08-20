Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.1850 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. Essential Utilities Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The firm had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

