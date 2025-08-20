Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Up 34.2% in July

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 303,000 shares, agrowthof34.2% from the July 15th total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12-month low of $0.9501 and a 12-month high of $2.07.
About Eurobank Ergasias Services and
