Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Up 34.2% in July

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 303,000 shares, agrowthof34.2% from the July 15th total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGFEY opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12-month low of $0.9501 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

