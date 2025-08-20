Evertec, Inc. $EVTC Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evertec were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evertec during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.7% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evertec in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evertec in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 12.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Evertec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price target on Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Evertec

In other Evertec news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,946 shares in the company, valued at $426,711.12. The trade was a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $251,125.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,135.45. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.0670 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Evertec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.520 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Evertec

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.