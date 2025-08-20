Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.41 and traded as high as C$6.82. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 34,145 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark raised Exco Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

