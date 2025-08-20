Ferroglobe PLC $GSM Holdings Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ferroglobe worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 121,176 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 7,236,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 714,726 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $776.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

