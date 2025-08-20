Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,819 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

