First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF $FAN Holdings Cut by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FAN opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

