FirstService Corporation $FSV Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of FirstService worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 83,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Trading Up 1.2%

FSV opened at $200.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.95. FirstService Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $201.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on FirstService

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.