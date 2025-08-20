FormFactor, Inc. $FORM Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of FormFactor worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 256.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 52.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.3%

FORM opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,873.30. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.