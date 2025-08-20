Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,024.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after buying an additional 335,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,746,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $173.4820 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.56. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $180.98.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

