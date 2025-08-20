Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 184.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 662.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 181,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLMI opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

