FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October $OCTM Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (BATS:OCTM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $31.8150 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – October (OCTM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in October OCTM was launched on Oct 18, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

