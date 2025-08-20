Getty Realty Corporation $GTY Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $3,066,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 52.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 577,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Getty Realty Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE GTY opened at $28.4950 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.48%.

About Getty Realty

