Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.17. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 2,500 shares.
Glacier Media Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$21.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.
Glacier Media Company Profile
Glacier Media Inc offers information and marketing solutions. It operates in three segments Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. Environmental, Property and Financial Information includes the company’s business to business content, marketing solutions and data information products that are environmental, and property-related.
