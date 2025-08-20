Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $202.97 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.69 and a 1 year high of $203.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.13.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

