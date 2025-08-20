GSK (LON:GSK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,429.03 ($19.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,453 ($19.60). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,451.50 ($19.58), with a volume of 7,559,608 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,400 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,612.50.

GSK Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,416.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,429.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.30 earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 1,350 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,435 per share, with a total value of £19,372.50. Also, insider Wendy Becker bought 545 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,435 per share, with a total value of £7,820.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,669. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

