Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Guidance Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $1,111,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,542,441.60. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,025,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,723,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $228.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

