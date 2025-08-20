Head to Head Review: JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) & Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares JBS and Tyson Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBS 2.65% 25.31% 5.36% Tyson Foods 1.45% 7.49% 3.77%

Volatility and Risk

JBS has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyson Foods has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

JBS pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Tyson Foods pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. JBS pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tyson Foods pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tyson Foods has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

This table compares JBS and Tyson Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBS $77.18 billion 0.21 $1.77 billion $1.76 8.20 Tyson Foods $54.15 billion 0.37 $800.00 million $2.20 25.74

JBS has higher revenue and earnings than Tyson Foods. JBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyson Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of JBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Tyson Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyson Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for JBS and Tyson Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBS 0 0 2 1 3.33 Tyson Foods 0 12 2 0 2.14

Tyson Foods has a consensus price target of $61.3333, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Tyson Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than JBS.

Summary

JBS beats Tyson Foods on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBS

JBS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products. In addition, it is involved in transportation, cold storage, industrial waste management solutions, recycling, and produces and commercializes electric power. Further, the company engages in the production and commercialization of raw ham and cooked ham; purchases and sells soybeans, tallow, palm oil, and caustic soda; and operates distribution centers and harbors. Additionally, it produces beef jerky; offers cattle fattening and warehousing services; operates logistics; and trades in by products from processing. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock. It also manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and food service operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

