HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,960 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $71.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,271.04. This trade represents a 49.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,157,592. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,787. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

