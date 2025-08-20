HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 184,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,679,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 66,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,787,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,934,000 after acquiring an additional 251,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.46.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $206,537.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,356.01. This trade represents a 15.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $330,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,500.80. The trade was a 41.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,983. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

