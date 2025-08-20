HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 5,618 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 8.5%

ICVT stock opened at $92.3740 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $93.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

