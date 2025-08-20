HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 58,917 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 295.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,917 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

