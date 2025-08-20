HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF $CGHM

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) by 491.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,055,000.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

