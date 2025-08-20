HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $211,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 111.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 62.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,305,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,399,000 after acquiring an additional 887,435 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. This trade represents a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,027,419.18. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,999 shares of company stock worth $163,218,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $248.37 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 137.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.95.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

