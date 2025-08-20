HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Robert W. Eddy bought 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,587.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,299.52. This trade represents a 26.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $227.9050 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.800-14.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

